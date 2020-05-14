Camden Clark Emergency Department prepared for more patients

With West Virginia starting to loosen restrictions, the WVU Medicine Camden Clark Hospital has felt prepared to bring in more patients.

They are not calling it a "reopening", because they have remained open during the pandemic, but the building has been equipped to handle more patients to be safe during a pandemic.

"We have three different pods," said Dr. Brian Richardson, Medical Director of the Emergency Department. "We actually are used to 'hazmat type' operations which are community exposures."

The hospital is aware that some patients will be reluctant to return, but the staff wants to assure them of their safety.

"As we deal with these issues, and this new clientele, you can feel confident that the hospital here has taken measures to we can come in and safely care for the diseases that you still have." said Dr. Richardson. "Just because we have a new respiratory illness does not mean that cardiac illnesses, traumas, strokes, and everything else have stopped, we still need you to make sure you take care of yourself in this time."

And as far as visitation goes, the hospital has been operating under a "near zero" visitation policy, and will continue to operate with this policy until further direction from health officials.