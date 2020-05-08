Camden Clark and Marietta Memorial receive PPEs

As healthcare workers continue to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, they continue to find themselves in more serious lengths of danger. Specifically, with the lack of personal protective equipment (PPE) available.

One company in Antero Resources, has gone ahead and provided face masks, face shields, and hand sanitizer for both WVU Medicine at Camden Clark and Marietta Memorial Hospital. The company partnered with Pennsylvania-based New Pig Energy to provide nearly $2,000 of critically needed protective equipment.

"Healthcare workers serving on the frontlines are modern-day heroes and we're grateful for their service during these challenging times, " said Al Schopp, Antero's Chief Administrative Officer and Regional Senior Vice President. "These dedicated men and women are working day in and day out to protect our employees and our loved ones, and we are proud to support them in whatever way we can."

Antero's donation comes to those in the area who are the first responders and the ones attempting to help everyone during these trying times.

"We are grateful for Antero's support during this uncertain time," said Cindy Hall, Volunteer Services Coordinator at Memorial Health Systems in Marietta. "Their donation helps keep our staff safe as they continue to provide the best quality of care for our patients."

The company made similar donations this week to hospitals in the Bridgeport, West Virginia area. Last month, Antero donated 180 Tyvek suits to the Doddridge County Office of Emergency Management to help protect first responders.