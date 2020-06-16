Camden Clark opens express medical center in Mineral Wells

WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical has opened a new, express location at Fruth Pharmacy in Mineral Wells. The center is staffed by a nurse practitioner, and additional nurse practitioners will be joining the medical team, as well.

The center is designed to provide additional, more convenient medical care access to those seeking treatment for common conditions, such as colds, allergies, urinary complaints, minor sprains, and upper and lower respiratory infections. The center is currently open Monday through Friday from 8:30 A.M. to 5 P.M., but will eventually be open seven days a week, with extended hours.

The center has been open since June 1 and according to Sean Smith, chief operations officer at Camden Clark, it has been well received by the community.

“There has been a great response. We knew that there was a need for this type of service in that area. We wanted to improve access...and this was an opportunity for us to be able to do that, because there wasn’t another site or service like this,” Smith said. “We’re very excited. We’re looking for a great partnership with Fruth and a long-term relationship with patients in Mineral Wells. We’re very fortunate to be in the community,” he added.

Appointments are not needed, and prescriptions can often be picked up at the pharmacy.

During the pandemic, the staff is taking measures to ensure that any cases of patients demonstrating COVID-19 symptoms are handled appropriately. Patients presenting with those symptoms will be asked to call their primary care physician. They will also immediately be asked to put on a mask and taken to a separate room to be assessed.

In addition, all staff wear masks, and recommended COVID-19 safety guidelines are followed at the center. Patients are asked to wear masks, as well.

For more information on the express center, click the link on the right side of this screen under Related Links, or call (304) 865-5540.