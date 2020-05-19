Caperton Center at WVUP making face shields for the community

The Caperton Center at West Virginia University of Parkersburg is helping develop face shields for the community using their 3-D printer.

They are going to donate the face shields and masks they make to different organizations across Wood County, such as schools and health facilities.

Staff at the Caperton Center say that as long as there is a market for P.P.E. in the area, they will continue to make it.

"I see it going on for a long time," said Jared Voldness, who works at the Caperton Center and is a coach for the Dark Side Robotics team in Wood County. "When we get students back in the fall I actually expect it to take on a next phase of them going back through and looking at what is made and redesigning and hopefully making them better."

Two Parkersburg Catholic School students are assisting at the Caperton Center, and they feel a great sense of pride in being able to give back to the community.

"This gives me like a real sense of ‘I'm doing something good for the community and there’s an immediate benefit,’" said Paul Teltseher, a student at PCHS. "It’s not going to pay off in five years. And it really makes me feel good about what I’m doing."