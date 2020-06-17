Capitio: "Common ground" on police reform

West Virginia Republican Senator Shelley Moore Capito believes there's a lot of "common ground" on measures by Republicans and Democrats proposing changes to police measures and accountability.

Senate Republicans Wednesday unveiled the "Justice Act". it established use-of-force database and new training and commissions to study law enforcement and race.

It proposes restrictions-but not an outright ban-on chokeholds.

Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says debate will begin next week, and Capito says the goal is to get a bill President Donald Trump can get behind as well.

"We can have these discussions, and we can make amendments and make this a consensus bill," Capito said Wednesday. "I think we can do that if we just look for a product that able to go to the president's desk rather than just a talking point."

Democrats say the bill doesn't go far enough to address the issues raised by the recent deaths of black Americans in police custody.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Wednesday the House bill bans chokeholds, racial profiling and "no-knock" warrants.

