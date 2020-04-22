Capito: Be persistent on paycheck-protection loans

We've been hearing from small businesses who have not heard from the federal government on the status of their paycheck-protection program applications.

Small business owners in the The City of Pikeville could see some financial relief. The City of Pikeville is offering a one‐time reimbursement grant for businesses most significantly impacted by the governor’s orders are encouraged to apply

Money for the loan program ran out April 16, although legislation replenishing those funds is now before Congress.

In a conference call Wednesday, Sen, Shelley Moore Capito, R-West Virginia, had this advice:

"I think people need to re-contact their financial institutions, and if that's not working, find another one. You can call my office to find an institution. There's also online possibilities. You're going to have to be pushy and make sure you're in that queue."

Capito's Charleston office can be reached at 304-347-5372.

Some local businesses who applied before the program was halted say they haven't been contacted-even about where their application stands.