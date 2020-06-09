Capito wins W.Va Republican primary for U.S. Senate

Republican Shelley Moore Capito has won the West Virginia primary for the U.S. Senate, where she is seeking her second six-year term. She had two primary challengers Tuesday: Allen Whitt, president of the Family Policy Council of West Virginia, and former craftsman Larry Butcher.

Joe Biden won the state's Democratic presidential primary and Donald Trump won the Republican primary. Other races include those for U.S. House, the legislature, agricultural commissioner, and attorney general. There are also state Supreme Court races.