Castle Museum reopens

The Castle Museum in Marietta is reopening its doors after having to postpone its return because of the COVID-19 pandemic. With its original opening to be in the first week of April, it had to finally come back to the public today with changed guidelines for groups wanting a tour.

They are requesting those that are visiting as well as the docents and volunteers to wear face masks and to wash their hands. They will be incorporating social distancing measures that will also provide factual information on the castle itself with the cards provided in every room.

Executive director of the museum, Scott Britton says that they are "glad to be back and providing tours to those coming for tours."

Hours for the museum are 10-4 p.m. on Mondays, Thursdays, and Fridays. And on weekends they are from one to four in the afternoon on Saturday and Sunday. The final tours of the day will begin at 3:30 p.m.