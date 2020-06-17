Catholic Charities W.Va. names new western region director

Catholic Charities West Virginia (CCWVa) announced William C. (Bill) Hagy has joined the team as the Western Region Director.

The CCWVa Western Region covers 16 counties and encompasses Charleston, Huntington, Parkersburg and the surrounding areas.

“Through the years, I have had the good fortune to work, develop and hone business and leadership skills in the fields of education, retail management, and non-profits,” said Hagy. “Devotion to Christ and family has brought me to this point in time to Catholic Charities.”

Hagy joins the team with over 30 years of experience in management, development, organizational growth and facility management. Most recently, Hagy served as the Director of Food Sourcing Operations for the Facing Hunger Food Bank in Huntington. ”

We have many opportunities for growth, and William will guide our efforts through strategic planning and nurturing key relationships for our agency,” said Beth Zarate, CCWVa Chief Executive Officer.

“We are thrilled to have him on board.”

CCWVa collaborates with community partners, parishes and families to provide caring and compassionate services to people in need and work toward lasting and meaningful change in West Virginia. Hagy has also served as the Assistant Chair of the CCWVa Western Region Regional Advisory Council.

Those who would like more information about CCWVa are asked to visit www.CatholicCharitiesWV.org