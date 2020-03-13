Catholic activity in West Virginia suspended due to COVID-19 concerns

A press release from the Wheeling-Charleston Catholic Diocese announces that all Catholic Schools will be closed, and public Catholic celebrations are suspended until further notice.

Bishop Mark Brennan in the release specifies that public celebration of mass, both for Sunday obligation and daily Masses would be suspended beginning this weekend.

He also mentions that all non-essential meetings, gatherings, and parish events across the diocese will be postponed or canceled.

"While I do not want to contribute to panic reactions," Bishop Brennan states. "I think it is wise to listen to our public health officials when they recommend certain steps to keep our people safe and healthy."

Masses will be available to be viewed online at dwc.org.