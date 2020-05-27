Catholic churches in W. Va. resume in-person services

Catholic churches in West Virginia were able to resume in-person services for the first time since March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Every other pew is still roped off, in order to practice social distancing. And only around 30 people are allowed in for a single service

Those who attended St. Francis-Xavier Catholic Church in Parkersburg this past weekend say they were delighted with how safe church officials made everything, and that they would come back.

Even though it was a small audience, Father John Rice was delighted to see people in-person again.

"We talked to the churches around the diocese," said Father John Rice, Pastor at the church. "Most places find that we have about 20 percent of the people who had been here came back for the first weekend. And, even with just that 30 people in here, it just knocked me over with a feather."

Those who are still reluctant to attend will still be able to watch mass virtually on the church's YouTube channel.