Chamber of Commerce of the Mid-Ohio Valley talks helping small businesses

The Chamber of Commerce of the Mid-Ohio Valley has been in the community for over 100 years and wants small businesses to know they are here to provide them with any information they need during this time of uncertainty.

The Chamber of Commerce works with the West Virginia Small Business Association to make sure small businesses are understanding what the stimulus package means for their businesses.

Jill Parsons is the president and CEO of the Chamber of Commerce of the Mid-Ohio Valley.

"I think everybody realizes that we're all in this together and if they have a question, another business may have a similar question, so please reach out and we will do everything in our power to get that addressed for you," said Parsons, Chamber of Commerce of the Mid-Ohio Valley, president-CEO.

To contact the Chamber of Commerce of the Mid-Ohio Valley, call 304-422-3588 or email info@movchamber.org.