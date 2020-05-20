Change of plea hearing for suspect accused of Ohio State game threat

A judge has scheduled a change of plea hearing for a California man accused of threatening a shooting at Ohio State University and vowing to hurt players on the football team.

Such changes of plea hearings are typically held when a defendant switches a plea from not guilty to guilty. The government alleges the defendant, Daniel Rippy, made the "electronic communication" threat from California during the annual game between Ohio State and the University of Michigan in 2018. The game was played in Columbus that year. The change of plea hearing was set Wednesday for June 18. Rippy's public defender declined comment Wednesday.