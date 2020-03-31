Child care facilities open for children of essential workers

The Vienna Learning Center and the YMCA of Parkersburg are the two crisis care facilities open to children of parents who are essential workers.

We knew quite a few of are parents are employed in the medical field and so we didn’t want to leave them with no care during a really important time for them to be at work," said Darlene Parsons, Vienna Learning Center, owner.

Parsons says she felt it was important to still provide this service to the parents who need childcare in the community. But she says they are taking the precautions to ensure staff and children are safe.

The Vienna Learning Center and the YMCA of Parkersburg are following CDC and state health guidelines by making sure to check the temperatures of staff and children. Both facilities are also bleaching and sanitizing everything that is touched.

"We are doing our very best to provide a safe and secure environment," said Jeff Olson, YMCA of Parkersburg, CEO.

Olson also says they have hired more custodial staff to keep the facility clean.

The YMCA of Parkersburg was approved to accept children ages 2 through 4, along with school age children.

Both the Vienna Learning Center and the YMCA of Parkersburg are accepting children.

To contact the Vienna Learning Center, call 304-916-8128 or visit its Facebook page.

To contact the YMCA of Parkersburg, call 304-485-5585.