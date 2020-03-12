Churches are taking steps to keep their congregations safe from the coronavirus

One church in Vienna is providing hand sanitizer for Eucharist Ministers to use before serving.

They are also asking people to not shake hands.

"We also have what is called the sign of peace during our worship service where people would shake hands with one another, people are avoiding that now," said Rev. John Gallagher, Priest of St. Michael's Catholic Church. "And certainly if they have symptoms at all they shouldn’t even be in church. We have alerted people to that, if you got any symptoms of the flu or anything. If your sick do not come to church."

Again if you are sick, church officials stress that you should stay home so that you don't potentially spread any illness.

