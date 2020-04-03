Churches looking to show their support to healthcare workers

Healthcare workers are always putting themselves at risk to help save lives. And no moment is as important for them doing what they do than as of now during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Because of this, many people have come forward to show their support and providing assistance in helping these medical workers. And now, two churches are getting involved in showing their own way of support.

The churches are One Church and High on Hope Ministries. They will be filling the visitor parking on April 7th from 7 o'clock to 7:30 p.m. They will be using an FM transmitter which will broadcast the event and provide listeners with contemporary worship songs and a prayer that will be conducted by both pastors.

If you are interested in joining the event then you're more than welcome to join even if you're not a member of either church.