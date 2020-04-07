Churches moving virtual during Holy Week

With Easter coming up on Sunday, and churches still not able to perform in-person services, local parishes have had to adjust to having mass be virtual.

St. Francis-Xavier Catholic Church in Parkersburg is offering their services online, by live streaming them each day, and then they will be posted to YouTube afterward.

The church is still working out the kinks, in particular, how to keep their audience engaged from online.

"With integrating with the email we are being able to give people ahead of time," said Father John Rice, Pastor of St. Francis-Xavier Catholic Church. "'Here are some suggestions how you can participate at home and creative ways to be engaged.' One of the things we're doing is having different people do the readings from home."

The Stations of the Cross walking event has been canceled in person for this year, but an online version will be available to be streamed on Friday at noon.