Sororities at Marietta College will be holding a luncheon in association with the Circle of Sisterhood Organization (a non-profit). The event will be funding education for women in areas in which they're underserved across the world.

The Circle of Sisterhood has helped build schools in South America, Africa, and in local areas in the United States. It will be the fourth year in which the panhellenic association of Marietta College has done this.