City Park fountain nearing completion

All components for the new City Park fountain in Parkersburg are now here.

The original fountain was severely damaged during a storm in the Fall of 2018.

Now, the timeline for the fountain to be finished is within the next 3-5 weeks, according to Mayor Tom Joyce.

Construction will be dependent on the weather, but the base of the fountain has been almost entirely completed.

Two large bowls, the base, and the statue will be installed soon and Joyce expects the new fountain to be a near perfect replica to the original fountain which was built in the early 1900s and was a longtime landmark in the Mid-Ohio Valley.