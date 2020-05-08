City, county government offices in Wood County to reopen May 18

All city and county government offices in Wood County will return to regular operations on May 18, leaders said in a joint news release late Friday morning.

Parkersburg Mayor Tom Joyce, Vienna Mayor Randy Rapp, Williamstown Mayor Jean Ford, and Wood County Commission President Blair Couch reached the decision after consulting with leaders of the Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department.

All county and city business will be conducted following proper social- distancing guidelines and with continued limitations on the number of individuals allowed inside buildings, officials said.

Leaders will also continue to monitor and follow directives from West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice.

In addition, the Memorial Toll bridge in Parkersburg will remain free to the public until further notice.

