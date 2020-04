A press release from the City of Athens announced that Columbia Gas contractor- R&R Pipline - will be fixing pavement on Terrace Drive in Athens from April 6th to April 10th.

Terrace drive will be closed from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily and one lane, two way traffic will be maintained by flaggers at all other times.

Emergency vehicles will be permitted and access to homes will be provided, however residents are encouraged to avoid the area.