City of Marietta Employees Begin Return to Work

The Marietta/Belpre Health Department says we are currently in the peak period of the COVID-19 pandemic, and Governor Mike DeWine has used May 1st as a possible date for businesses beginning their reopening process.

Some companies have started to bring back employees who have been working from home.

The City of Marietta is taking steps toward that.

Mayor Josh Schlicher says employees have begun to return to work, and by next week everyone who was working from home will be back.

In Schlicher's first year as mayor, this pandemic has suspended some of the projects he had hoped to get done.

He says that this time has been used for planning and organization, and that once things begin to return to normal, projects will continue at an "aggressive" rate.

The first of these is a project that includes new pavement and guard rails on Harmar Hill.

He says progress will be made on that project later this week.