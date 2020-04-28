Parkersburg plans for use of CDBG coronavirus funding

Parkersburg City Council will consider approving the administration of $300,000 in Community Development Block Grant funding made available through the recently approved federal coronavirus stimulus package.

Mayor Tom Joyce said the Small Business Relief Fund and the Family Relief Fund will be used to help fill gaps in programs stemming from the pandemic.

The initial focus will be for businesses that have 10 or fewer employees, but Joyce said the funding will also "help imminent homelessness, so the primary focus of that program would help folks who are facing eviction, foreclosure, and also some help with their utilities."

The Small Business Relief Fund, which will be administered by the Mid-Ohio Valley Regional Council, is designed to help small businesses in the city avoid job loss caused by closures related to social-distancing protocol.

Businesses may apply for forgivable loans to enable the retention of jobs held by low and moderate-income workers or use available funds to restart operations after being closed because of the pandemic.

Partner organizations for the Family Relief Fund include Community Resources, Inc., the United Way Alliance of the Mid-Ohio Valley, the Parkersburg Area Community Foundation, the Salvation Army of Parkersburg and Consumer Credit Counseling Service of the Mid-Ohio Valley.

"The prospect of utilizing CDBG funding to provide for these very specific projects for the residents and businesses of our city during these difficult times is a rare occasion," Joyce said. "I hope Parkersburg can be a model for other cities in supporting residents and businesses as we work together to keep everyone safe and to recover financially from losses sustained throughout this time.”

City council will discuss the funding during its next regularly scheduled meeting on May 5.

