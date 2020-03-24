City of Vienna taking precautions amid COVID-19

In response to some recent coronavirus cases being confirmed in the Mid-Ohio Valley, the city of Vienna is taking measures to try to prevent a spread in their area.

Mayor Randy Rapp has ordered that certain buildings such as the city building, utilities building, and the Health and Wellness Center are to be closed to the public until further notice.

Rapp believes this will be in the best interest to residents of the city and to it's empolyees.

Vienna is also home to some large "essential" businesses including Wal-Mart, Sam's Club, and Lowe's, so the mayor has a message for people who will continue to shop during this pandemic.

"We would just encourage people to use social distancing to make sure that you leave plenty of distance between you and the people around you," said Mayor Rapp. "Obviously, wash your hands as frequently as you can, and make sure that you do everything you can to not be exposed to someone else."

The Vienna Fire and Police Departments will not have their hours change, but this pandemic is a fluid issue and things could change frequently.