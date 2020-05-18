City officials discuss proposal plans for city council meeting

Mayor Tom Joyce is proposing a temporary relief package for businesses including restaurants, retail stores, and landlords for rental property in the community that have suffered during the pandemic.

The proposal is to exempt $500 for the quarter for B and O tax, if tax exceeds $500 the remainder must still be paid.

"It provides some relief, certainty, and confidence for our smallest businesses which are really the backbone for our economy here in Parkersburg and the other thing that it does is allow us to prepare and preserve those businesses and that employment base moving forward," said Joyce.

The city council will also discuss potential budget cuts.

"I look at it like this, I would rather prepare for the worse which I think is what we’re doing if council moves forward with this revision," said Joyce.

There are significant cuts many of which would have already been underway."

Joyce says the budget cuts will affect many city projects.

The city council meeting will be at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday.