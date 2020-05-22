(Gray News) - One of the most popular video games of all time is now 40 years old.
Classic arcade game Pac-Man turns 40 on Friday. (Source: CNN, Namco)
Pac-Man debuted at a Tokyo arcade on May 22, 1980, and it didn’t take long for it to become a global sensation. It would hit U.S. arcades in October, and parent company Namco would sell more than 100,000 machines in the first year.
The goal was for the yellow, pie-shaped title character to eat all the dots before being caught by the four ghosts named Blinky (red), Inky (light blue), Pinky (pink), and Clyde (orange).
Pac-Man became synonymous with 1980s culture, as the video game character would soon become a TV cartoon and the subject of a top-10 single on the Billboard Hot 100.
The popular sequel, Ms. Pac-Man, was created in 1981. Both arcade games are still staples at establishments around the world.
It took nearly 20 years before someone achieved a perfect game playing Pac-Man. Billy Mitchell of Florida would achieve the score of 3,333,360 points in 1999 by clearing all 256 stages without a single miss. He also got Pac-Man to consume all Pac-Dots, fruits and ghosts with the power pellet.
Viewers with disabilities can get assistance accessing this station's FCC Public Inspection File by contacting the station with the information listed below. Questions or concerns relating to the accessibility of the FCC's online public file system should be directed to the FCC at 888-225-5322, 888-835-5322 (TTY), or fccinfo@fcc.gov.