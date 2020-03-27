Clutch MOV creates MOV virtual tip jar

Clutch MOV created a virtual tip for workers in the service industry who have lost their jobs or got their hours cut.

Clutch MOV is an online magazine that highlights the Mid-Ohio Valley.

Sarah Arnold is the owner and founder of Clutch MOV and she says, she got the idea after seeing other communities like Charleston and Pittsburgh create it the virtual tip jar.

"I think its been really an important way for them to still receive some income," said Sarah Arnold, owner/founder. A lot of my friends in the service industry felt uncomfortable asking for help but this is giving a little bit of structure through the virtual tip jar allows them to be apart of a system."

If you are a service worker and are interested in getting on the list for a virtual tip or want to donate to the workers. Visit https://clutchmov.com/mid-ohio-valley-virtual-tip-jar/