Colombo's enjoys first weekend of reopening

The long Memorial Day weekend also served as the first weekend that restaurants across the Mid-Ohio Valley were able to have their dining rooms open to guests.

Restaurants like Colombo's in Parkersburg were delighted to see customers come through the doors for the first time in a couple months.

They noticed that customers were still being very cautious, and are making sure their staff is keeping customers safe as well.

Owner Jimmy Colombo does not want to see restaurants close again, as he wants to keep seeing more customers come in and sit down and enjoy a meal.

"It's a great feeling," said Colombo. "I went back here everyday, this place was vacant for how many weeks, 4, 5, 6 weeks? Maybe more. It's good to have people here again. We've had a great family restaurant, we've been here for 66 years, seen generations of people, and want to see more generations of people."