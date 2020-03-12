Commission discusses coronavirus

The Wood County Commission Thursday briefly discussed the coronavirus and its potential effects on local government.

Commissioners and county officeholders agree that, while there haven't been, as of Thursday, any reported cases in West Virginia, the situation continues to unfold.

There's concern about what effect the virus-or a worsening of flu cases-might have on county employees and their customers.

"All of the indications are, approximately 20% of those who get infected will need a higher level of care than just staying home," Commission President Blair Couch says. "And that 20% figure needs to be as low as it can be for as long as it can be."

According to the commission's agenda for Monday, March 16, released late Thursday afternoon, the Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department is to address the board.

Couch indicated Thursday that he would invite health department representatives to discuss the latest on COVID-19.

Employees of the Wood County Assessor's office often make door-to-door property appraisals, many of them to older residents.

Deputy Assessor Andy Hartleben indicated it might have to rethink that process.