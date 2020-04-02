Commissioners discuss budgets in wake of pandemic

Wood County's commission president is talking to members of other county commissions across West Virginia.

And they agree the immediate picture for their county budgets isn't good.

The Wood County Commission in late March approved a $24 million budget for the upcoming fiscal year.

But the current budget year still has three months to go-a time covering the anticipated height of the coronavirus pandemic.

A possible budget cut for county offices was briefly discussed during Thursday's commission meeting.

"And everybody agrees the budget you submit now may be wishful thinking," says Commission President Blair Couch. "So we're trying to take actions to ensure we can handle a decrease in revenue."

Meanwhile, a drive-through office for the public to conduct county business will open Monday, April 6, at 2435 Dudley Avenue.

It will be open three days a week from 9:30 AM-1:30 PM, for business with the county and circuit clerk's offices, and the assessor's office.

The Sheriff's Tax Office will continue to operate its drive-through site, located near the Judge Donald F. Black Annex, for tax payments and DMV renewal stickers.

It will be open from 8:30 AM-4:30 PM.