Commissioners discuss emergency services levy, PPE's

Wood County later this year might consider a levy to help fund emergency service workers and equipment.

Other West Virginia counties, including those currently hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, have an emergency services levy.

The commission Thursday discussed the possibility of placing such a levy on the November election ballot.

It would pay for services the county oversees, but does not currently fund.

Moreover, it might help the county stockpile personal protective equipment for first responders.

"We can't count on the state, we can't count on the feds; the strategic stockpile they're using to help them. We are on the begging end of it. I would much rather be in the position of, 'we have extra, we can help'"

Wood County offices are holding down spending as much as possible during the crisis.

Couch is concerned that, even if the outbreak slows during the summer, it could return during the fall.

And the Washington County Commission heard a proposal Thursday for the purchase of non-surgical masks for county employees.

The masks, costing $2 apiece, might not be available for as much as a year.

County officeholders looked into the purchase shortly after the Centers for Disease Control modified its recommendation allowing non-medical personnel to wear masks.

The commission also approved $1800 for the purchase of protective equipment for the Emergency Services office.