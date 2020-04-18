Community comes out to surprise Williamstown business owner with parking lot party

Chris Bender is the owner of Da Vinci's in Williamstown, Da Vinci's is one of the restaurants going the extra mile to make sure business stays open and people stay employed.

Saturday was Chris' birthday and the community wanted to celebrate her. ​

"She does so much for our community, she is always the first one to step up for the entire Mid-Ohio Valley and it's the least that we can do is all gather here and celebrate her, the best way we can," ​said Abrielle Schmitt, niece.

Social distancing has really changed birthday parties, so people surprised Chris by filling the Da Vinci's parking lot and honking their horns and singing happy birthday. ​

Chris' niece, Abrielle and her friend Victoria West put the surprise party together. ​

"My aunt Chris deserves so much, she does a lot for a lot of people and I think that was obvious today with how many people showed up to say happy birthday to her and she deserves some smiles in a difficult time that we're all facing," said Schmitt, niece.

"And it just goes to show that there's so many people that care about her and recognize that she does so much and has a heart of gold," said Victoria West, friend.

Chris is happy to feel the love even if it is from a distance. ​