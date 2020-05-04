Community holds drive-by parade for high school senior joining the Marines

For many high school seniors, plans for major events like prom and graduation have been disrupted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. And at Warren High School, the decision has been made to postpone graduation until July, at which point the school plans to hold either an in-person or a virtual ceremony. However, one senior will be unable to attend, so his friends and family found another way to recognize and support him.

Jeremy Lee, who will be joining the Marine Corps and ultimately working as a cryptologic linguist, is scheduled to leave for South Carolina and then Monterey, California this month, if conditions relating to the pandemic allow for it. Because he will not be in the area for the graduation ceremony, his mother, Catherine Lee, planned a drive-by parade for him at Warren Elementary School. Friends, teachers, and music instructors drove past to wish him luck, while maintaining social distancing. A total of 74 people attended the event.

“I’m amazed at him. I feel like I can’t take any credit because he’s really gone his own way...I am over the moon proud of him,” Catherine Lee said.

Jeremy Lee’s older brother is also a Marine, and their father served in the Marines, as well. Throughout high school, Jeremy was a strong student and an avid musician. His interest in languages led him to choose to become a cryptologic linguist. He is considering studying music education after completing his commitment with the Marines.

The idea for the drive-by was suggested by the mother of one of Jeremy’s bandmates, who organized a surprise, drive-by eighteenth birthday celebration for her daughter.

Catherine Lee said that, even though Jeremy will not be present for his school’s graduation ceremony, the school’s principal, Ryan Lemley, plans to mention him during his speech and will allow a sibling to pick up his diploma in his place.