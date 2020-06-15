Community members hold Black Lives Matter protest in Marietta

As tensions continue to rise over police brutality, a group comes together to peacefully protest for Black Lives Matter.

Dennis Smwagbe put the protest together and he is asking for the community to come together and help the fight against racism.

A majority of the protesters were young people and people from a variety of racial backgrounds. The group came together to demand justice and to fight against police brutality. ​They chanted 'defund the police' and said the names of those who have lost their lives at the hands of the police.

"Being predominantly white if they come and support if everyone comes and supports it shouts a bigger message that it's not just black or white," said Dennis Smwagbe, organizer. It's mostly due to the police brutality that's going on in this country and that's what we need to focus on."

Smwagbe says its important for people to continue to use their voices to be heard, especially in a community like the Mid-Ohio Valley.

Smwagbe plans on having these protests every Monday at 12 p.m. on the Putnam Street bridge and hopes people in the community understand why this is important.