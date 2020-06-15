Community members hold peaceful gathering at Point Park

Community members and pastors gather at Point Park for peace.

Azarian Bennett is a youth member and apart of student ministries at Liberty Street Church in Parkersburg and he says with everything going on in the world, he wanted the community to come out and spread positivity.

“We are just coming together just pray and to worship and to pray over our country and our city because we're hurting and everybody is hurting in their own way," said Azarian Bennett. So we just want to be there to let people know that Jesus loves them and that violence isn't always the answer, we're just here for peace and for love."

Community members listen to Christian music, said prayers and just shared moments together.

“I think this is awesome, it’s a chance for our community to come together and just worship and kind of get everyone’s minds off the craziness that’s been going on," said Brittany Porter, community member.

Brittany Porter has 4 black sons and she says she does get worried about them out in society and possibly coming into contact with the police.

“But I do make sure that you know you have to be cautious, do what they say, don’t try to give them attitude and you know that’s tough," said Porter. He’s 8 and he’s 3 and these are conversations as a black mother, I should not have to have with my small children.”

However, Porter says kindness is the most important message that she teaches her children.

Bennett is just hoping that everyone receives the message about the importance of unity.