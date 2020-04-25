Community members hosts golf fundraiser for Mid-Ohio Valley Veterans Outreach

A Mid-Ohio Valley man, Everett Reed and Mid-Ohio Valley Veterans Outreach president, Chad Wright hosts a golf fundraiser benefitting veterans amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Reed says he is passionate about helping veterans because his dad was a Vietnam veteran.

All proceeds from the tournament will go to the veterans outreach programs which helps veterans get things they need, but don't receive from the government.

"Every dollar we make is through fundraisers such as this: the money goes straight to the vets," said Everett Reed, organizer. "So, the more of these fundraisers we have; the more money we have to give out to the vets." said Everett Reed.

There were over 70 people in the tournament and several businesses donated to the tournament. The tournament raised over $2000.