Community members pray together from the safety of their cars

A non-denominational evening of prayer was held in a parking lot in downtown Parkersburg Friday night.

Community members stayed in their cars as several area pastors and religious leaders broadcasted short prayers, worship music and messages of encouragement through an FM transmitter. Leading the program were Tim Craft with High on Hope Ministries, Pastor Rodney Lord of Freedom Gate Church in Marietta, Pastor Janet Richards of Downtown Bethel in Parkersburg, and JT Douglas of The One Church in Vienna.

“This day is more about the body of Christ coming together. So we have several different pastors involved from different churches. We have a lot of people from different churches who came out,” said Craft. “We are following all the social distance rules, nobody is getting out of their cars or whatever.”

In light of the coronavirus pandemic, prayers were said for healthcare workers, first responders, kids out of school, leaders and many others. And instead of saying “hallelujah!” or “amen,” worshipers honked their car horns in response to the speakers at the front of the lot.

“We just thought it was important for there to be, like, assurance and unity during this time that is so uncertain. We just felt like it was so important to come out here and lift Jesus above everything that’s going on in our valley right now. We just couldn’t think of a better time to do this,” said Craft.

Craft said he is happy with the turnout on Friday night. The event had multiple location changes; organizers finalized their spot just Thursday.

“The community man, they really showed up to come together and unify,” Craft said.

