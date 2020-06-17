"Community treatment day' scheduled Friday in Nelsonville

Authorities have scheduled a "community treatment day" in Nelsonville, Ohio, to help residents who may be dealing with substance-abuse problems.

The event is part of Prosecuting Attorney Keller Blackburn's Community Justice Program and is being held in coordination with Health Recovery Services, a non-profit organization that helps people fight addiction, and Nelsonville City Manager Scott Frank's office.

Residents are invited to come to the Rocky Brands Community Hall

between 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. on Friday, and anyone who attends will be assessed for substance-abuse / mental-health counseling and scheduled to begin counseling.

There will also be resources available to help anyone who might be in need of detox services.