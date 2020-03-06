The Conquer Childhood Cancer Head-Shaving Event raises money for cancer research.

The event at The Peoples Bank Theatre in Marietta is put on through the Saint Baldrick's Foundation.

"The foundation was started in 2010 by three women who wanted to support cancer research for kids," said Gina Mace, Marketing Director at The Peoples Bank Theatre. "Every two minutes a child is diagnosed with cancer. That’s worldwide and something needs to be done about it. Since they started, $282,000,000 have gone to research for kids cancer. It is going to grants to look for, to understand the hearts, to go towards to finding a cure to just help them with stem cell. It is something that is important for kids not just locally but worldwide and we all have been touched by cancer in someway."

The event will be on March 14th from 11 a.m to 3 p.m.

