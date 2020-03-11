Contested GOP race for 6th Ohio Congressional District

There is a contested Republican primary for Ohio's 6th district seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.

The U.S. Capitol building is illuminated by the rising sun, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Bill Johnson was elected to Congress when Republicans took the House majority in 2011. He remained there after Democrats won the House in the 2018 election.

He says his biggest accomplishments have included seeing bills he sponsored signed into law by presidents of both parties.

"Bills dealing with energy production, continuing to mine coal, reducing regulations, protecting our religious freedoms, trauma care," Johnson told us recently. "Several different industry areas that we've had legislation passed."

This time, Johnson faces an opponent in the March 17 primary.

Kenneth Morgan is a veteran of the Afghanistan war, who grew up in Washington County.

He says while the Republican minority needs to keep pushing a conservative agenda, members of both political parties need to do more to reach bipartisan agreements on legislation.

"There's no negotiation going on between the parties any more," Morgan said. "But there are Democrats and Republicans calling out social media for censorship, and not letting the American people voice their opinions."

]

Morgan also supports term limits for federal lawmakers, and adds Republicans have given in on key disagreements with Democrats.

The 6th district is one of the longest in terms of miles, running basically parallel along the Ohio River from northeastern to southeastern Ohio.

The winner of Tuesday's primary faces Democrat Shawna Roberts in November's general election.