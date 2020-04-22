Coplin Health Systems now offering telehealth services

Coplin Health Systems are now offering appointments through telehealth services.

Telehealth appointments allow the patients to meet with their healthcare providers by video chat or over the phone.

This allows the patients to continue to get the care they need without having to leave their home.

"We wanted to still treat our patients," said Carrie Pennybacker, BSN, RN, Chief Clinical Officer. "So we looked at doing telehealth services. Through the telehealth services, the patients can still receive their call to care without the worry of leaving home. That way they are still doing the stay at home order per the governors, and the state and CDC guidelines."

The services available via telehealth include:

chronic disease management (such as diabetes or high blood pressure)

symptoms of illness (such as cough, fever, earaches, headaches)

counseling and behavioral health

family planning needs

medication refills

Telehealth appointments are available for patients with or without insurance.

If you have any questions or would like to schedule an appointment, call you Coplin Health Systems location.

