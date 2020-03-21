Coronavirus affecting small local businesses

The Gift Gallery of Vienna is a small businesses that has made changes since the coronavirus outbreak.

Owner Victoria West wants the community to know the business is open and that they're taking the necessary precautions to keep everyone as safe as possible.

Customers can still call in and place orders and items will be carried to customers' cars.

"So that way people still celebrate milestones. We've had gender reveals, we've had birthday celebrations. Life is still going on and any reason to celebrate is the best reason for people to give us a call and let's bring a little bit of joy to somebody's life," said Victoria West, owner.

West says, they can also put balloon posts in yards of people if you cannot have a face-to-face interaction with your loved one.

The Gift Gallery will remain open for as long as the state will allow but West reminds customers that can still plan ahead and that this situation will not last forever.

Please contact store owner, Victoria West on the Gift Gallery of Vienna Facebook.