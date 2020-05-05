Counseling and Wellness Center talks Mental Health Awareness Month

May is Mental Health Awareness and according to reports, maintaining mental health is just as important as physical and spiritual health.

The Counseling and Wellness Center says during this pandemic, they have seen an increase in patients.

Dr. Stephen Givens is the owner and co-CEO of the Counseling and Wellness Center and says they have made adjustments as well such as talking with patients via phone and video chat as well as in person.

"We are doing everything in our power to build that awareness and people really need to think about that because the long-term impact that this has had over the past few months has been astronomical," said Dr. Givens, Counseling and Wellness Center, owner, co-CEO.

Dr. Givens ask anyone who needs help or know anyone who needs someone to talk to a professional to help them get through whatever they are going through. Visit counselingandwellnesscenter.com.

Dr. Givens says, there is also a resource tab on the site to help individuals and families deal with COVID and help keep them sane.