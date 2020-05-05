Country Roads food drive

The people of West Virginia are in dire need of assistance during this pandemic. Which is why the United Way Alliance has come together to put together a statewide food drive for those in the Mountain State.

People could come to provide donations whether they be monetary or in the manner of non-perishable foods or household items. And those in the United Way Alliance can provide the donations to the local food pantries in their designated areas.

The United Way Alliance of the Mid-Ohio Valley was giving out this service at the Grand Central Mall in Vienna. They were located at the mall entrance between Belk and J.C. Penney from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. They provided so much as far as services for the 70 food pantries in the region.

Many local companies helped in this as well as Kroger and Pickering Associates donated $10 thousand each to the statewide food drive.