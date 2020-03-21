County health director confirms 2nd Ohio coronavirus death

An Ohio county health official has confirmed the second coronavirus-related death in the state.

The Sandusky Register reports Erie County Health Commissioner Pete Schade says an 85-year-old man on a ventilator died Friday afternoon.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine on Friday announced that a 76-year-old Toledo-area attorney was the state's first death.

And the Miami County Health Department said Friday that 11 residents of Koester Pavilion Assisted Living Facility in southwest Ohio have tested positive for the virus. Tests are still pending for another 21 people.