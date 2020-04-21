Crazy Bone Pet Spa hosts drive-up nail trim

The Crazy Bone Pet Spa hosts a drive-up nail trim service for pets. The Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department approved the nail trim service as long as pet owners stayed in their cars.

Pet owners stayed in their cars while pet professionals trimmed their animals nails or cared for them inside if necessary.

The nail trims were free but donations were accepted.

Crazy Bone Pet Spa owner, Brett Lyons decided to help the pets after receiving many messages on Facebook.

"A lot of dogs that are at home on hardwood floors and eventually it gets painful if the nails are too long, just trying to help out the community," said Brett Lyonns, Crazy Bone Pet Spa, owner.

The Crazy Bone Pet Spa was able to service more than 500 pets and received more than $2000 in donations to go to local food pantries and dog food for the panties as well.