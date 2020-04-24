Crews on scene of Parkersburg structure fire on George St.

UPDATE 4/24/2020 12:03 P.M.

Firefighters are on the scene of a fire involving two houses on the 1000 block of George Street.

Around 11:00 A.M., the fire started in a vacant, two-story building and spread to an adjacent, vacant house.

The Parkersburg Fire Department and Police Department responded, as well as the Camden Clark ambulance service.

UPDATE 4/24/2020 11:47 A.M.

Firefighters are on the scene of a fire involving two houses in Parkersburg.

What we know is according to a supervisor at the Wood County 911 Center two houses on George Street are currently involved in a fire.

The Parkersburg Fire Department is responding.

It is not yet known if there have been any injuries, or if residents were inside either of the homes.

UPDATE 4/24/2020 11:32 A.M.

Crews are on the scene of a structure fire on the 1000 block George St. that began just after 11:00 A.M. Friday morning.

Parkersburg fire, Parkersburg police, and Camden Clark Ambulance service are on scene.

We have a reporter on the scene and will continue to provide updates on-air and online as more information becomes available.