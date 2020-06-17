Person injured in rollover crash near OSHP post, troopers say

Emergency crews are at the scene of a single-vehicle rollover

crash at a cemetery on State Route 7 near the Ohio State Highway Patrol post, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

Rescue personnel had to remove at one person from the vehicle and a medical helicopter was called to the scene, an Ohio State Highway Patrol dispatcher said.

The crash happened about 10 a.m.

No other information is available.

We have a reporter headed to the scene and will have updates online and during WTAP News as more information becomes available.