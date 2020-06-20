Crews respond to personal watercraft wreck on Little Kanawha River

Officials at the Wood County 911 Center say say at least two people are involved in a wreck involving a personal watercraft on the Little Kanawha River Saturday evening. Injuries are unknown at this point.

The Parkersburg Fire Department is responding to the scene. Dispatchers say the West Virginia Department of Natural Resources had a boat nearby and are assisting. EMTs are also on scene.

Details are currently sparse, but WTAP has a reporter on the scene. We will continue to update the story as more information becomes available.