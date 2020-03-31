DHHR gets federal waivers to help SNAP recipients

West Virginia has been granted two waivers from the federal government aimed at helping those who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The program is operated by the Department of Health and Human Resources Bureau for Children and Families.

One waiver provides an extension of the renewal period for those already receiving SNAP benefits. SNAP recipients due for eligibility review in March, April or May will have their review delayed for six months. Notifications will be sent to individuals with case-specific information.

Another waiver will allow for a supplemental payment to households approved for SNAP benefits prior to April 1. This will increase SNAP benefits to the maximum allowable amount for the month and will vary by client.

The payments will be released to Electronic Benefits Transfer cards on April 3 and May 1. There is no application or paperwork required and clients do not have to contact their DHHR office to access this benefit.

SNAP households that already receive the maximum monthly allotment are not eligible for this supplemental payment.

“Addressing food insecurity in this unprecedented time is critical, and these federal waivers will help us strengthen our efforts to support West Virginia families facing hardship due to COVID-19,” said Linda Watts, commissioner of the Bureau for Children and Families. “We are continuing to work with federal authorities to explore additional options for delivering nutritional assistance to families impacted by the crisis.”